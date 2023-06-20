HHI Demonstrates Hydrogen Co-Firing of HiMSEN Engine

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery has demonstrated its HiMSEN Natural Gas/Hydrogen co-firing technology to shipowners and power generation officials.

The engine has been developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD KSOE. It can be run on diesel, LNG, and a hydrogen-LNG mixture.

The engine has demonstrated stable hydrogen co-firing performance while satisfying IMO Tier III regulations without additional after treatment solutions.

HHI says the engine is suitable for liquefied hydrogen carriers, as boil off gas can be burned as fuel.

It has a fast start-up time and a longer life-time than fuel cells, says HHI, and has excellent 'load follow' performance that adjusts power generation output according to changes in electrical load.

HHI is continuing research to develop 100% hydrogen engine by 2025.



