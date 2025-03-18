HII Expands Shipboard, Shore-Based Military Training Support

HII's Mission Technologies division won a $147m contract to support shipboard and shore-based combat training services for the U.S. Navy.

Under the five-year task order, HII will provide engineering support for every aspect of training systems under the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA), including associated hardware, software, subsystems and elements. Tasks will range from integrated training system hardware and software installation, system certification and testing to troubleshooting, repair and lifecycle sustainment.

“Providing full-cycle support for U.S. Navy, joint, coalition and Department of Defense training systems requires a seamless, well-orchestrated approach and close collaboration with the Navy customer to make sure we’re providing the best quality service possible,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with NSWCDD DNA and ensuring our military fleets remain mission-ready through warfare systems superiority.”