HII Reports Q2 2025 Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries, America’s largest military shipbuilder and a global defense technology provider, announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting robust cash generation, strategic progress in AI-driven shipbuilding, and a record backlog of $56.9 billion.

Q2 2025 Highlights:

Revenue: $3.1 billion, up 3.5% YoY

Net Earnings: $152 million, or $3.86 diluted EPS

Free Cash Flow: $730 million, vs. negative $99 million in Q2 2024

New Contract Awards: $11.9 billion

Record Backlog: $56.9 billion

FY25 Guidance Reaffirmed across all major metrics

Operational Performance:

HII’s revenue growth was driven by gains across its three core divisions—Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding, and Mission Technologies.

Newport News Shipbuilding posted $1.6 billion in revenue, up 4.4%, buoyed by progress on the Columbia- and Virginia-class submarine programs. Operating income fell to $82 million, reflecting lower performance and incentive adjustments compared to Q2 2024.

Ingalls Shipbuilding generated $724 million in revenue, up 1.7%, with key milestones including the christening of DDG 129 Jeremiah Denton and an MOU with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Operating income decreased slightly to $54 million.

Mission Technologies delivered $791 million in revenue, up 3.4%, supported by strong C5ISR and training solution demand. Notable achievements include delivery of REMUS 300 SUUVs to Hitachi and successful UUV operations from USS Delaware.

Strategic & Technological Advancements:

HII deepened its commitment to digital transformation by forming a strategic partnership with C3 AI. The collaboration will accelerate shipbuilding throughput using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

Financial Outlook (FY25):