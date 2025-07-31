Marine Link
Thursday, July 31, 2025

HII Reports Q2 2025 Results

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 31, 2025

© HII

© HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries, America’s largest military shipbuilder and a global defense technology provider, announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting robust cash generation, strategic progress in AI-driven shipbuilding, and a record backlog of $56.9 billion.

Q2 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue: $3.1 billion, up 3.5% YoY

  • Net Earnings: $152 million, or $3.86 diluted EPS

  • Free Cash Flow: $730 million, vs. negative $99 million in Q2 2024

  • New Contract Awards: $11.9 billion

  • Record Backlog: $56.9 billion

  • FY25 Guidance Reaffirmed across all major metrics

Operational Performance:

HII’s revenue growth was driven by gains across its three core divisions—Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding, and Mission Technologies.

  • Newport News Shipbuilding posted $1.6 billion in revenue, up 4.4%, buoyed by progress on the Columbia- and Virginia-class submarine programs. Operating income fell to $82 million, reflecting lower performance and incentive adjustments compared to Q2 2024.

  • Ingalls Shipbuilding generated $724 million in revenue, up 1.7%, with key milestones including the christening of DDG 129 Jeremiah Denton and an MOU with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Operating income decreased slightly to $54 million.

  • Mission Technologies delivered $791 million in revenue, up 3.4%, supported by strong C5ISR and training solution demand. Notable achievements include delivery of REMUS 300 SUUVs to Hitachi and successful UUV operations from USS Delaware.

Strategic & Technological Advancements:

HII deepened its commitment to digital transformation by forming a strategic partnership with C3 AI. The collaboration will accelerate shipbuilding throughput using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

Financial Outlook (FY25):

  • Shipbuilding Revenue: $8.9B–$9.1B | Operating Margin: 5.5%–6.5%

  • Mission Technologies Revenue: $2.9B–$3.1B | EBITDA Margin: 8.0%–8.5%

  • Free Cash Flow: Raised to $500M–$600M

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week