Historic Moment: World's First Green Methanol-Powered Container Vessel Named in Denmark

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, on Thursday named the world’s first-ever container vessel sailing on green methanol.

At a ceremony in Copenhagen on September 14, where the Maersk-owned vessel arrived from Ulsan in South Korea, Von Der Leyen acted as the ship's godmother and named the vessel 'Laura Maersk'.

The Danish-flagged 172-meter-long vessel has been described as a key milestone for A.P. Moller-Maersk’s plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across the entire business.

To meet its 2040 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions in time, A.P. Moller-Maersk aims to transport a minimum of 25% of Ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030, compared to a 2020 baseline.

Maersk Chief Executive Officer Vincent Clerc said:"Laura Maersk is a historic milestone for shipping across the globe. It shows the entrepreneurial spirit that has characterized Maersk since the founding of the company. However, more importantly, this vessel is a very real proof point that when we as an industry unite through determined efforts and partnerships, a tangible and optimistic path toward a sustainable future emerges. This new green vessel is the breakthrough we needed, but we still have a long way to go before we make it all the way to zero.



The 2,100 TEU Laura Maersk is a significant step toward the long-term objective of gradually renewing the entire fleet to operate solely on green fuels.

According to Maerks, “Laura” is a proud Maersk name deeply rooted in some of the company’s very early innovative landmarks.

"When Captain Peter Maersk Moller bought his first steamship in 1886, he named her “Laura”. With its steam engine, “Laura” was a product of the second industrial revolution, making its impact on the shipping industry significant. Furthermore, “Laura” was the first vessel to wear the white seven-pointed star on a light blue background. This symbol later would become the logo of A.P. Moller - Maersk, Maersk said.



Earlier this month, A.P. Moller-Maersk signed an agreement with Norwegian energy company Equinor to secure a supply of methanol for its new methanol-enabled feeder vessel during its initial months of operation from September 2023 into the first half of 2024.

The agreement ensures methanol supply for the ship from its entry into operation on a loop from Northern Europe into the Baltic Sea after the naming ceremony. The green methanol will be bunkered in Rotterdam.

Watch the full naming ceremony below. The actual naming ceremony act takes place at the 60-minute mark.