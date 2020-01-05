HMD Confirms Evergreen Boxship Order

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), a unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), has confirmed the KRW 110 billion ($100m) newbuilding order for four units of 1,800 TEU container carriers from Taiwanese shipping line Evergreen Marine Corporation.



The world's No. 1 shipbuilder specializing in medium-sized ships such as product/chemical tankers, car carriers, LPG & LNG carriers, and asphalt carriers, said that The vessels, each of which will have a length of 172 meters, a width of 27.4 meters and a height of 14.3 meters when completed, will be built in the yard of HMD’s yard based in Ulsan, South Korea, to be delivered one after another in sequence starting in 2021.



it is worth noting that these new ships will adopt the 'Con-Green' design, developed by HMD in conjunction with MAN Energy Solutions and DNV GL, aimed at maximizing the operational efficiency and economics.



Also, they will effectively meet the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) “phase 3” (from January 1, 2025 onward), a key component of the International Maritime Organization’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Effectively forecasting that the market demand would pick up, HMD commenced on a project in 2016 to develop a greener design for medium-sized container ships named 'Con-Green,' and has won newbuilding orders for 32 ships since last year.



“The recent order from Evergreen, which is the first contract for container ship we signed directly with a Taiwanese shipping company, is highly meaningful in that we were recognized for our technological competitiveness in eco-friendly ships,” said a source at HMD. “Going forward, we will further diversify the line-up of our products with a focus on securing orders for medium-sized container ships at a time when global container shipping companies are investing in more advanced vessels to meet future demand.”