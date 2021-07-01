Marine Link
HMM Orders Twelve 13,000 TEU Container Ships from DSME, HHI

July 1, 2021

A HMM container ship - (File Photo: HMM)

South Korean shipping company HMM has ordered twelve new 13,000 TEU container ships, from its compatriot shipbuilders Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). HMM will pay a total of $1.57 billion.

Under the agreement, DSME and HHI will build six vessels each The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024. All ships will be installed with hybrid scrubbers and designed to be LNG-ready.

An HMM official said, “Our newly ordered containerships will be fitted with the latest energy-efficient technologies. We expect these ships to give us strong environmental credentials, as well as to provide us with the capacity and flexibility to get our customers’ cargo to the right place at the right time.”

