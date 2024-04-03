HMM Signs Clean Fuel MoU with Shanghai International Port Group

HMM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) on the supply of methanol and LNG at Shanghai Port.

HMM has committed to achieving net-zero emissions target for the entire business by 2050.

HMM is also working on eco supply chain networks at Singapore and Busan. HMM also signed new building contracts for nine 9,000TEU vessels powered by methanol, and plans to operate two 7,700TEU LNG-powered vessels by the end of this year.

Since 2022, SIPG has provided bonded LNG bunkering services for many shipping companies worldwide. Currently, all preparations for green methanol bunkering in Shanghai Port have been completed.



