HMNZS Manawanui’s Large Fuel Tanks Likely Intact

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has issued an update on the HMNZS Manawanui sinking in Samoa saying it is evaluating what is possible to plug the residual diesel engine room leak while planning for the safe removal of containers on the reef and monitoring and assessing the debris field and fuel sheen.

The dive and hydrographic ship struck a reef south of Upolu on October 5. All 75 people aboard were successfully rescued.

Based on the estimated diesel sheen size, it is likely significantly less diesel has leaked than initially assessed. HMNZS Manawanui’s large fuel tanks almost certainly remain intact, said NZDF in a statement.

The NZDF continues to conduct daily beach surveys together with local authorities and has not found any evidence of pollution or fuel spill impact on the shoreline. Royal New Zealand Air Force uncrewed aerial vehicles have been assisting with shore line surveys and have not found evidence of contamination.

Diving continues with a focus on damage assessment and obtaining imagery to aid in the investigation and containment. Navy divers have accessed one of the three containers on the reef. It contained rigging which has been removed. The remaining two containers have been identified as separately carrying food and rubbish.

HMNZS Manawanui is in water about 30 meters deep, and a light oil sheen from its initial capsize is being dispersed by wind and waves, Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arndell says.

The NZDF has also announced details of its Court of Inquiry (COI) into the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa. Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding has directed the assembly of a COI and has appointed Commodore Melissa Ross as the president.

She will be joined by three senior military members - Captain Andrew Mahoney, Group Captain John McWilliam, from the Royal New Zealand Air Force and Captain Dean Battilana, who has been seconded from the Royal Australian Navy.

Counsel assisting the COI will be Commander Jonathan Rowe, who is a barrister and solicitor of the High Court.

The terms of reference direct the COI to collect and record evidence and report on the sequence of events leading up to the loss of the ship, the cause of the grounding and subsequent sinking, and details on notification procedures, injuries sustained and any environmental damage.

The COI has also been directed to consider any organisational aspects relevant to the loss, and the material state of Manawanui prior to the grounding.



