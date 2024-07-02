Hoffmann Marine Acquires Mackinac Island Ferry

U.S.-based family-owned private equity firm the Hoffmann Family of Companies (HF Companies) announced it has acquired Mackinac Island Ferry Company in Michigan.

Jenny Gezella, President of Hoffmann Marine, said, “We are thrilled to acquire the Mackinac Island Ferry Company, further expanding our presence in the Mackinac community and marine industry. Our commitment to providing first-class, efficient transportation remains steadfast, and we look forward to continuing to serve both residents and visitors to this special island.”

“To ensure a seamless transition, Jenny will be on the island this season, ensuring guests continue to enjoy exceptional trips and to drive new business,” said Greg Hoffmann, Co-CEO of Hoffmann Family of Companies. “In addition to overseeing a local fleet of 24 boats, Jenny remains committed to maintaining high standards across all operations.”

In 2022, Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company rebranded as the Mackinac Island Ferry Company to consolidate its brand assets, including the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry fleet from the 1970s, the Arnold Line Ferry fleet operational since 1878 and the Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) shipyard established in 2019.

“Joining the Hoffmann Family of Companies heralds a new era for Mackinac Island Ferry Company,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company. “Our diverse fleet, including Hydro-Jet ferries, catamarans, classic ferries and pirate ship, will complement their marine division while maintaining our unique identity. We are optimistic about the future, dedicated to maintaining our high standards of service, contributing to the thriving Mackinac Island community and continuing to invest in our future.”

This acquisition enhances Hoffmann Marine’s portfolio, expanding its U.S. fleet to 46 vessels across seven states. In the Michigan area, it also owns Shepler’s Ferry as well as the recently purchased Sip n’ Sail, acquired in May.