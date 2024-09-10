Hornblower Appoints Lisa Lutoff-Perlo as Board Chair

Hornblower Group on Tuesday announced Lisa Lutoff-Perlo has been appointed as the Chairwoman of the Board, effective immediately.

A global hospitality and cruise industries leader, Lutoff-Perlo will help in guiding Hornblower’s strategic direction and fostering growth, innovation, and operational excellence across the company’s diverse portfolio of businesses,

Lutoff-Perlo is currently the President and CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee. She previously served as Vice Chairman, External Affairs, for the Royal Caribbean Group and as President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, Hornblower said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as our new Chairwoman,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO, Hornblower Group. “Over the past four decades, she has proven herself to be an impactful and visionary leader in the cruise industry. I look forward to working closely with Lisa to continue driving our company forward and ensuring we remain at the forefront of delivering world-class guest experiences.”

“I am truly honored to join Hornblower Group at this pivotal time in its journey,” Lutoff-Perlo said. “Hornblower has an extraordinary legacy of delivering exceptional experiences, and I am excited to work alongside the talented team to drive further innovation and growth. Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation and explore new opportunities to enhance the Hornblower brand globally.”

Several weeks ago, Hornblower announced Flaskey's appointment as CEO to lead the company through its next phase following its recent emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new ownership.