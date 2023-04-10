HOST Names Adams Director of HSE

T. Parker Host (HOST) announced it has appointed Jarred Adams as its new director of health, safety and environment (HSE). Adams is a native of the New Orleans region and brings with him more than a decade of experience developing standardized safety systems and programs to strengthen workplace safety.

Adams will oversee the company’s workplace safety programs, ensure proper employee training and manage compliance with federal, state, and local regulations. He joins the team during HOST’s 100-year anniversary and will be based at Avondale Global Gateway, which HOST has transformed into a multi-modal center of commerce.

“At HOST our core principles are people and safety. We pride ourselves on having the safest workplaces to ensure our teams are able to carry out their jobs effectively and securely,” said HOST CEO and chairman Adam Anderson. “Jarred’s extensive experience and expertise in this field make him a perfect fit for our team.”

Prior to joining HOST, Adams held various roles with a focus on environmental, health and safety including director of HSE at LabMar Ferry Services, QHSE internal auditor at Hornbeck Offshore and director of safety at Marquette Transportation Company. Adams earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.