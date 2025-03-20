Houlder Joins COMLink Project for More Efficient Vessel Designs

Houlder, a design and engineering consultancy, has entered into collaboration with Siem Shipping UK and the University of Southampton on the COMLink Design Tool project, which aims to improve predictions of wave resistance in early-stage ship design to deliver more efficient vessel operations.

The Conceptual, Operational, Modelling Linked (COMLink) Design Tool project has been established to tackle the challenge of accurately predicting the added power needed for ships to operate effectively in waves.

Traditional design methods primarily focus on calm water conditions, leading to potential inefficiencies in real-world operations. By developing a surrogate model that blends empirical data with high-fidelity simulations, the project will enable ship designers to create more efficient and resilient vessels from the outset.

The tool will initially be tested on car carrier hull forms, ensuring practical applicability across multiple ship types. By incorporating accurate power predictions in waves, this project will lead to improved hull designs, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions.

As the project lead, Houlder will coordinate the project and ensure the successful integration of all components into a unified tool.

Siem Shipping UK will contribute operational data from its fleet of car carriers, offering insights into seakeeping performance. Siem Shipping has also conducted in-depth studies of existing car carriers and refrigerated cargo ships, using empirical evidence to identify performance gaps and support the development of more efficient vessel designs.

The University of Southampton provides maritime research, supporting the development of surrogate models through machine learning and high-fidelity simulations, and contributing insights that will be shared through industry conferences, peer-reviewed publications, and advisory bodies such as the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) and the Alan Turing Institute.

The project is funded by the Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund (SSAF), part of the UK SHORE program administered by the Department for Transport.