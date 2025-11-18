Hoyer Acquires VMS Group

Hoyer, a global supplier of electric motors and automation solutions, and VMS Group, a marine service provider, have merged to create Hoyer VMS Group, a new company aiming to deliver a unique global offering for power and motion solutions across marine and industrial markets.

Fact Box: Hoyer VMS Group

Founded: 2025 (through the merger of Hoyer and VMS Group)

Headquarters: Hadsten and Frederikshavn, Denmark; Ningbo, China

Global Offices & Hubs: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, USA, Brazil, Namibia, and Saudi Arabia

Employees approx: Hoyer 300 / VMS Group 400

Markets: Marine, Offshore, Industry, HVAC, Energy, Renewables

Offering: One-stop partner for shipowners and operators — combining OEM supply with aftermarket sales and service and energy optimization



“This is a transformational step that demonstrates what we mean when we say, ‘Together we outsmart the ordinary,” says Søren Ø. Sørensen, Chairman of the Board, Hoyer VMS Group. “Behind a stronger combined leadership team, with Henrik Sørensen as CEO and Kim Bengtsen as Deputy CEO, we now offer shipowners and industrial customers a single operations partner that ensures uptime and performance with global reach.”

With its combined size, Hoyer VMS Group immediately becomes one of the most comprehensive MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) companies in the world. With operations spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa, and the Middle East, shipowners and industrial operators can expect faster response times, fewer handovers between vendors, and coordinated support that ensures propulsion, electrical, and mechanical systems work optimally together – whether at sea or on land.



“Hoyer VMS will deliver a real change in how global fleets are supported,” says CEO Henrik Sørensen. “One partner and one point of accountability through the entire lifecycle. From newbuilds to retrofits. That value can be easily transferred to our industrial customers on land, who will benefit from our enhanced global reach, service, and logistics organization.”



Hoyer VMS Group will accelerate the deployment of energy-saving retrofit programmes, condition-based monitoring, and advanced optimisation tools that enable shipowners to reduce fuel consumption and meet increasingly strict IMO requirements such as CII and EEXI.





Kim Bengtsen, Henrik Sørensen and Søren Ø. Sørensen. Image courtesy Hoyer VMS

“From engines and propulsion to electric motors and automation, Hoyer VMS engineering teams can be onboard or onsite anywhere in the world within 48 hours,” says Deputy CEO, Kim Bengtsen. “That kind of agility, expertise, and reach is unmatched in the market today.”



The merger also marks a change in ownership, as VMS Group passes the torch to Hoyer Group.



“VMS has been my life’s work, and I am truly glad to see it find a strong new harbour with Hoyer, which shares much of the same heritage and many similar values. This partnership secures VMS’s future and ensures that our customer-first spirit will not only live on but grow stronger worldwide,” says Morten Vestergaard, VMS Group’s founder and previous owner.



“Both Hoyer and VMS Group have extremely skilled and dedicated employees, and we naturally want to retain them, as they are the main reason for the growth that both companies have experienced over a number of years,” emphasizes Henrik Sørensen.



The owners of Hoyer primarily based the merger on a shared understanding of future customer needs and market dynamics.



“This merger represents a strong business case. By uniting Hoyer and VMS into a company with a unique market offering, we see clear potential for long-term value creation and significant market expansion,” says Martin Jørgensen, Managing Partner in Capidea, which now assumes majority ownership of the Hoyer VMS.









