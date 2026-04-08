Hoyer VMS Group Reports Record Revenue in 2025

The Danish motor and service company Hoyer VMS Group has recently presented financial results with strong growth on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue totaled USD1$35 million (DKK 867 million) in 2025 compared to USD$114 million (DKK 733 million) in 2024, while earnings of USD$18 million (DKK 118 million; EBITDA) were USD$1.25 million (DKK 8 million) higher than the previous year.

“The strong growth is a reflection of our competitive products and our ability to deliver customised solutions to our business partners. We are able to do this because of our employees who have built up an incredible amount of know-how in motors and automation and are able to develop new, innovative solutions. At the same time, we have once again achieved solid results in the repair, maintenance and service of marine engines," says CEO Henrik Sørensen from Hoyer VMS Group.

Although the results are strong, Hoyer VMS Group remains attentive to external factors that could influence the market.

“We believe that the current challenges in the Middle East are unlikely to affect our business in the short term. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that they may slow growth over the longer term. We are closely monitoring the situation and continuously evaluating the relevant market conditions,” says Henrik Sørensen.

Prospects for further growth after merger

Hoyer VMS Group expects further growth in the coming years. The recent merger in November 2025 between Hoyer and VMS Group gives the company easier access to the markets in Africa and the Americas, where VMS Group has been well represented for several years, while the company’s competences in the aftermarket are now brought into play in Asia, a market where Hoyer already has a strong position.

The company expects the synergies from the merger to contribute to further growth in the coming years due to the strengthened global presence and a unified value proposition in the maritime and industrial sectors.