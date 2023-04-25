Hundested Propeller Acquires Ocean Marine Systems

Hundested Propeller announced it has acquired Ocean Marine Systems Ltd (OMS) and with immediate effect welcomes the U.K. organization as a subsidiary.

For over 100 years, Hundested Propeller has been a manufacturer of marine equipment and today it supplies complete controllable pitch propulsion systems, marine gearboxes, thrusters and sail drive solutions. The purchase of OMS will increase its thruster range, and OMS will continue its range of hydraulic cylinders and through-hull instrument deployment systems used in underwater security and seabed mapping applications.

The former owners of OMS, Daniel Wilson, Mark Barwell and Ian Crowden will continue the management in the U.K. in cooperation with the Hundested organization in Denmark “The ability to knowledge share between the two companies is an exciting opportunity for everyone. We have very complementary strengths and skills,” said Mark Barwell Sales Director for OMS.

Dan Wilson, OMS Managing Director, said, “There is an already a very strong synergy and good communication between Hundested Propeller and OMS. We are firmly convinced that through this new ownership, we can give our customers the certainty and security of supply by leveraging the infrastructure and best working practices now available to us.”

“We are impressed with all we have seen, and we are very much looking forward to uniting our resources, knowledge, and competencies to provide a better propulsion offering to our customers,” said Morten Madsen, CEO of Hundested Propeller.

Hundested Propeller is part of the BSI Group of companies which includes BSI, Easy, GORI Propeller, Jefa Steering, Moonlight Portlights and Hatches, OYS and now OMS. The group manufactures specialist marine equipment for the sailing yacht and commercial marine market. The Group provide rigging, hatches, portlights, blocks, steering systems, propulsion systems, thrusters, folding propellers, hydraulic cylinders, and through-hull instrument deployment systems through a network of worldwide service agents and service centers.