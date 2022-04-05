Hunt Valve Wins Spare Parts Deal for Ford Class Aircraft Carriers

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, said it has been awarded a contract by Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) to provide essential parts through Hunt Valve for the Ford Class aircraft carriers CVN 78 – CVN 81.

Hunt Valve, acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense in 2021, manufactures valves and electromechanical actuators for naval defense applications. The contract, valued at approximately $2 million, covers parts that will be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2022.

According to FM, the contract reinforces its position as a critical supplier to its core naval defense customers. Having traditionally been a naval engine supplier, Fairbanks Morse Defense has expanded into a single-source product and service solutions provider for the entire vessel. Over the last 18 months, the defense contractor has been acquiring a number of companies, including Hunt Valve, and currently offers a large array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services for the entire vessel to ensure Navy and Coast Guard fleets are always mission ready.

“Every ship and every shipyard play a crucial role in advancing American interests and countering our rivals at sea. Fairbanks Morse Defense and our sub-brands are deeply committed to supporting our country’s critical naval operations with American-made OEM parts throughout the ship,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “In light of the post-pandemic supply chain challenges and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, NNS is being extremely prudent by stocking the parts necessary.”

Earlier this year, Vice Admiral Roy Kitchener, commander of naval surface forces, spoke with maritime defense industry leaders about the need for prioritizing ship maintenance and crew training to ensure fleets are fully mission-capable. This vital initiative includes analyzing the Navy’s current and projected requirements for maintenance, spare parts and labor. By streamlining maintenance services, parts and labor through a single provider such as Fairbanks Morse Defense, the Navy will be able to accomplish this goal while reducing time and costs.