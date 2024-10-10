Hurtigruten Reveals Zero-Emission Cruise Ship Design

Hurtigruten has released updated plans for its Sea Zero project, the zero-emission ship scheduled to debut in 2030.

With the help of large batteries and sails, the ship will be able to sail entirely emission-free during normal operation, with energy consumption reduced by 40-50%.

Hurtigruten initially announced its Sea Zero project in October 2022, and then unveiled its first set of renderings in summer 2023. This latest advancement was developed in the Norwegian city of Ålesund by Vard, one of Hurtigruten’s key partners in the Sea Zero project.

The design includes sails from OceanWings which can be raised and lowered as needed. Preliminary estimates indicate that the sails could reduce energy consumption by around 10% over time. Additionally, solar panels will contribute another 2-3% in energy savings.

The ship is planned with contra-rotating propellers as the main propulsion, and the batteries will have a capacity of around 60MWh. Two retractable thrusters at the stern will ensure optimal maneuvering during port operations and provide increased safety through redundancy.

Another measure is air lubrication of the hull. This can provide energy savings of 5-10%. Combined with modern hull design, advanced anti-fouling coatings, and regular hull cleaning, water resistance can be significantly reduced.

Preliminary results also show that better ventilation and insulation systems, as well as advanced energy management, can lead to significant energy savings.

So-called “smart cabins” will allow guests to control their own energy usage. Guests would be able to control heating and ventilation through an app and a screen in the cabin, while also seeing how much energy is being used.

Earlier this year, the cruise liner announced its initiative aiming to reduce edible food waste to zero. The company is currently also going through a major 100 million Euro upgrade of its fleet that includes several ships becoming battery-hybrid-powered.

“The cruising industry is a significant polluter, and it is crucial that we now take major steps to reduce emissions. Our goal is to have an emission-free ship in operation by around 2030. We are still in the research and development phase, but we have made significant progress,” said Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin.



