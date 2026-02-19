Hybrid-Capable Azimuth Units for Østensjø Rederi Tug

GONDAN Shipbuilders placed an order with Steerprop for hybrid-capable azimuth units to be installed on a new high-performance tugboat, the first tug design from naval architect Skipsteknisk, for Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi.



Steerprop will supply dual-end versions of its SP 50 W D propulsors — the most powerful ducted units it has ever delivered — providing the vessel with the flexibility to operate main propulsion using a diesel engine, an electric motor, or a combination of both. The 150-tonne bollard pull vessel will also feature DP2 dynamic positioning capability, meeting the high demands of offshore tug and towage operations.



The contract marks Steerprop’s first collaboration with the Spanish shipyard and a renewed partnership with Østensjø Rederi. It follows close cooperation between the companies throughout the development of the new multipurpose tug design.



“The newbuild represents a major step in further strengthening our offshore towage fleet and will be our flagship in the tug segment, achieving the highest possible efficiency through a hybrid propulsion configuration tailored to its operating profile," said Østensjø Rederi CEO Kristain Helland Vea. "The compact size and simplicity of Steerprop’s solution—while fully meeting our demanding performance requirements—made it a clear choice for this vessel.”



Steerprop’s dual-end propulsors are particularly well suited to hybrid propulsion, with the ability to connect and operate two power sources. On the new tug, the majority of operations will be carried out using the electric motor, while the diesel engine will provide additional power when higher bollard pull is required.



Ducted propulsors are deployed where efficiency and thrust at low speeds and maneoverability are a priority, making them particularly well-suited to the tug segment.



Image courtesy Steerprop