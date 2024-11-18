Hybrid-Ready CTV for the Polish Offshore Wind Sector

Strategic Marine has delivered a a StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to ORLEN to operate in Poland’s growing offshore wind sector.

The vessel is designed specifically for offshore wind farm operations. It is scheduled to begin operations in the North Sea before transitioning to the Polish exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea.

The StratCat 27 is equipped with advanced technologies to meet the demanding conditions of offshore wind farms. The vessel meets Tier III emission requirements and is hybrid-ready, allowing for future adaptation to alternative energy sources.

Its reinforced hull plating makes it capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the Baltic Sea, ensuring safe and reliable transport of technicians and supplies over long distances.

The vessel is able to accommodate up to 9 crew members and 24 passengers, ensuring optimal comfort and safety during technician transfers.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered the StratCat 27 to ORLEN. The StratCat 27 is built with future in mind, offering hybrid readiness, emission compliance, and the ability to operate in harsh sea conditions. We are proud of our collaboration and look forward to supporting their continued success in the offshore wind market,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.