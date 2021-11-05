Hyundai Mipo Delivers Dual-Fuel Methanol Carrier 'Capilano Sun'

South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has delivered the dual-fuel methanol carrier Capilano Sun, Japanese Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, (MOL) has informed.

MOL said that the vessel, which can run on either heavy oil or methanol fuel, would be chartered from Hisafuku Kisen K.K., and then, Canada-based Waterfront Shipping Company (WFS) will charter the vessel from MOL under a long-term contract.

Including Capilano Sun, MOL operates 18 methanol carriers. It also operates four of the 13 methanol dual-fuel tankers in service around the world.

Per MOL, these methanol dual-fuel vessels can reduce emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx) by up to 99%, particulate matter (PM) by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide (NOx) by up to 80%, and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 15%, compared to vessels using conventional fuel oil.

"The “Capilano Sun“ is the most advanced low-emission vessel, which adopts an advanced technology that adjusts the combustion temperature by mixing water into methanol fuel and can meet Tier 3 NOx regulations without a scrubber," MOL said.