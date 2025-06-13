ICS Announces New Maritime Leadership Roles

Following the conclusion of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Annual General Meeting and Board Meeting in Athens, which was opened by The Honorable Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Hellenic Republic of Greece, the organization announced several major developments, marking a pivotal moment for global maritime leadership.

The board of ICS unanimously recommended John Denholm CBE as the successor to current Chairman, Emanuele Grimaldi. Mr. Denholm will take up the role following the conclusion of Mr. Grimaldi’s term at the ICS AGM in June 2026. Mr. Denholm currently serves as Board Member for the UK and Vice Chair of ICS. He is also the Chairman of J.& J. Denholm Limited, a family-owned business with interests spanning shipping, logistics, seafoods, and industrial services.

ICS also confirmed the appointment of three new Vice Chairs, Dr. Gaby Bornheim (Germany), Mr. Carl-Johan Hagman (Japan) and Mr. Claes Berglund (Sweden).

In a further transition in ICS leadership, Thomas Kazakos has formally succeeded Guy Platten as Secretary General. Formally Secretary General of the Cyprus Chamber of Shipping, Mr. Kazakos joined ICS in April for a preparatory handover period, ensuring a smooth transition for the Chamber. The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, joined the AGM for this significant moment, welcoming Mr. Kazakos into the role and recognizing Mr. Platten’s seven years of service.

The Board also confirmed the full membership of the Malta International Shipowners Association. Formerly an Associate Member, Malta now joins as a Full Member of ICS. This reflects Malta’s expanding influence in maritime affairs and comes at a time when global trade is undergoing substantial transformation.

Board discussions took place against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical uncertainty. Key topics of discussion included the new GHG reduction measures, which are due for formal adoption at the IMO’s extraordinary session in October, and which are expected to reshape the structure of the global shipping industry for years to come. While the final agreement is more complex than anticipated, ICS played a central role throughout the IMO negotiations. Also on the agenda were the impact of protectionism, supply chain security and seafarer welfare.

The Board discussed concerns over the ongoing threat of global protectionism and increasing trade tariffs. These developments have led to notable disruptions in global trade flows, maritime transport, and supply chains. The Board acknowledged a growing trend towards economic bifurcation and decoupling, which may significantly reshape international trade dynamics.

ICS conveys thanks to Mr. Themis Papadopoulos (Cyprus) and Ms. Caroline Yang (Singapore), who are both stepping down as a Vice Chairs after four years of service.