ICS Concerned about Non-IMO Flag States

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has issued its annual Flag State Performance Table for 2024/25, voicing concerns about four newcomers.

The Table provides an analysis of the extent to which flag State administrations adhere to their responsibilities to follow global standards and regulations governing safety, environmental protection and the employment conditions of seafarers – as adopted by the IMO and ILO.

The latest ICS Table confirms that the vast majority of the global shipping industry is registered with flag States that strictly enforce global regulations, as shown, for example, by the results of Port State Control inspections.

Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Liberia (the largest), Malta, Marshall Islands and Singapore – where more than 53% of the world fleet is registered (according to UN Trade and Development) – continue to show all-green performance indicators on the latest ICS table.

Bahamas, China and Panama, also in the top 10 by tonnage, also demonstrate very good performance and a strict commitment to global maritime regulation.

Four Flag States have been included in the Table this year for the first time, reflecting the recent increase of shipping tonnage registered to smaller administrations. The new additions, Cambodia, Eswatini, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau are reportedly used by some shipping companies seeking to bypass US/EU/G7 sanctions, leading to concerns as to whether international maritime standards are being properly enforced on board ships flying the flags of these States.

“Eswatini’s emergence as a flag State presents a distinct concern as it is not a member of the UN IMO and is therefore not a signatory of its international maritime Conventions. ICS strongly encourages Eswatini and other new flag States to prioritize IMO membership and the ratification and implementation of IMO Conventions to demonstrate their commitment to global maritime governance and the responsible operation of those ships registered with their fleets,” commented ICS Secretary General, Guy Platten.

“For more than 50 years, shipping has been a global industry operating under global rules, and it is vital that flag States adhere to their obligations to enforce the highest global safety standards. I hope that this year’s Table helps shipping companies to carefully consider the performance of flag administrations when making decisions about the flags which they choose for their ships to fly.”



