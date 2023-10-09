ICS Launches CII Data Collection System

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the global trade association for shipowners which represents over 80% of the world merchant fleet, today launches its Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Data Collection System.

CII is a rating system developed by the IMO to measure the energy efficiency of ships, above 5,000 gross tonnage and trading internationally, and came into effect on January 1, 2023. It is currently in an experience building phase, with a formal review running in parallel, until January 1, 2026.

Following the IMO’s invitation during the Marine Environment Protection Meeting (MEPC80) in July, for interested Member States and international organisations to collect data and submit information and proposals, ICS has developed a system that enables shipowners and managers to submit data, including fuel consumption, transport work, and the trial metrics. Such information will enable a clearer understanding of how fairly and effectively the CII system is functioning and provide the necessary input to the IMO for system improvement.

Chris Waddington, Technical Director of the International Chamber of Shipping and lead on the ICS CII Data Collection System commented: “At the International Chamber of Shipping we wish to engage constructively to the current experience building phase of the CII review, to ensure that the system is fit-for-purpose and effective. The ICS Data Collection System offers shipowners and managers the opportunity to contribute data that will improve the rating system in the future.

“We encourage shipowners to utilise the system in order to offer first-hand insights into what works well and possible challenges within the system. This data will be shared with the IMO and keep dialogues open for how best to meet our 2030, 2040 and 2050 net zero carbon emissions targets.”

In support to the IMO, the ICS invites shipowners and relevant stakeholders to use this opportunity and participate in order to contribute to a fair and successful CII rating system going forward.



