ICS Responds to US Maritime Action Plan

The International Chamber of Shipping issued the following statement in response to the recent publication of the US Maritime Action Plan:

“The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) acknowledges the U.S. Government’s Maritime Action Plan and its stated position to revitalize and expand domestic shipbuilding and maritime capacity in the United States.

“ICS supports the objective of increasing U.S. shipbuilding capacity and strengthening the United States shipbuilding industry through policies that encourage investment, as additional commercial tonnage enhances the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of the global maritime sector. A strong and diversified global shipbuilding base benefits international trade and supply chain security.

“However, ICS remains opposed to any proposed port fees, including the suggested universal infrastructure or security fee on foreign-built commercial vessels calling at U.S. ports.

“The imposition of fees based on the weight of imported tonnage, at levels ranging from 1 cent per kilogram to 25 cents per kilogram, would represent a substantial additional cost burden on maritime transport. Such measures risk distorting trade, increasing costs for U.S. consumers and businesses, disrupting the smooth flow of global commerce, and could encourage retaliatory measures.

“ICS strongly advocates for shipping to be able to move trade freely, efficiently, and without unnecessary barriers. The global nature of maritime transport requires policy solutions that are carefully coordinated and that avoid unintended consequences for supply chains and economic stability.

“ICS remains committed to working constructively with the U.S. Administration, as well as international partners, to support policies that strengthen maritime capacity while safeguarding the efficiency and integrity of global trade.”



