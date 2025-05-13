IMO: Call for Nominations for NextWave Seafarers Pilot Training Program

Cadets from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are invited to apply for the NextWave Seafarers training program, launching in July 2025. The deadline for nominations is May 31, 2025.

This pilot program is organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Supported by Saudi Arabia's national shipping company, Bahri, this project responds to the growing global need for trained seafarers while creating structured, meaningful career opportunities for emerging maritime professionals.

The "NextWave Seafarers" program provides practical, at-sea training opportunities for cadets who are enrolled in their approved training program, leading them to get certified as officers in the deck or engine departments, including electro-technical officers. By placing participants aboard Bahri-operated commercial vessels, the initiative supports the completion of their required sea-time and contributes directly to their career progression in the maritime sector.

Cadets will undergo up to six months of structured onboard training in real operational settings. This seagoing service forms a vital part of their path toward internationally recognized certification and helps address limited access to shipboard placements, particularly for candidates from SIDS and LDCs, where such opportunities are often limited.

All associated costs are fully covered, including:

Onboard training placement on Bahri-operated ships

Monthly stipend provided by Bahri

Round-trip airfare and visa arrangements

Transit allowance (DSA) for travel during embarkation and disembarkation

The program is open to cadets from eligible SIDS and LDCs, nominated through their national maritime administrations. Each Member State may nominate up to two candidates, and IMO encourages gender balance through the nomination of one male and one female cadet wherever possible.

Only nominations submitted by the official maritime administrations will be considered. Direct applications from individuals are not considered.

Each nomination must include:

A completed nomination form

Supporting documents demonstrating the cadet meets the selection criteria.

Nominations must be submitted via email to [email protected], with [email protected] in copy, no later than May 31, 2025.

To view program details, access the nomination form, and review the selection criteria, click here.