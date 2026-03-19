IMO to Negotiate Humanitarian Framework for Vessel Evacuation

The IMO Council condemned attacks on merchant ships and the purported closure of the Strait of Hormuz during an extraordinary session in London and called for an internationally coordinated approach to security.

The Council directed IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez to establish a safe maritime framework, as a provisional and urgent measure, to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships currently confined within the Gulf region.

“I am ready to start working immediately in negotiations to establish a humanitarian framework to evacuate all vessels and seafarers trapped,” said Dominguez. “However, for this to materialize, I will need the understanding, commitment and, above all, the concrete actions from all relevant countries and stakeholders.”

The Council also called upon Member States to ensure the continuous provision of water, food, fuel and other essential supplies to ships currently unable to leave the region.

States were encouraged to facilitate crew change operations in accordance with international standards, to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of the seafarers affected. They were also urged to ensure that seafarers’ communication with their families and friends can be maintained and that stores and provisions remain adequate for their needs.

The Council additionally called for a coordinated international approach to the safety of navigation, taking into account the fatigue and pressure of those on board, the master’s overriding authority, as well as the risks associated with transiting the area while Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) suffer extensive jamming and spoofing.

“Let it be the responsibility of each and every one of us to demonstrate that inaction is not an option, that words alone are not sufficient,” said Dominguez. “Together, we can drive the change required to protect the wellbeing of those who have no voice and safeguard the principle of freedom of navigation."

The Extraordinary Session of Council was convened followed requests from several Member States. The Council is the Executive Organ of IMO, consisting of 40 Member States, elected by the IMO Assembly. More than 120 Member States participated in the session, including all 40 Council Members.



