IMO Progresses MARPOL GHG Chapter

The IMO’s MEPC 81 meeting, concluded on March 22 with progress made on several fronts but the door left open to a number of risks, including that of architecture, timing, scope of emissions, compliance and enforcement, says consultancy UMAS.

A new draft for a chapter in the Annex VI of MARPOL has been initiated titled “Regulations on the IMO net-zero framework”.

Whilst, this new chapter is just a framework of subheadings for now, it includes all the elements needed to adopt any of the GHG policy options currently under consideration. There was positive momentum built at the meeting, with an increased number and diversity of countries supporting a GHG levy, which supports both the energy and equitable transition agendas.

The meeting has clarified both an expert workshop (on the modelling and analysis base of the measures), and the agenda for the next IMO Working Group meeting (late September), which has been setup to advance the substance and detail in the new MARPOL Chapter 5 drafting.

Dr Tristan Smith, Director of UMAS and Associate Professor at UCL Energy Institute, said: “Many reactions to the adoption of the IMO’s Revised GHG Strategy in 2023 can be summarised as ‘good to have this, but I’m waiting for the measures in 2025’, and many seem convinced that IMO was unlikely to succeed in implementing measures capable of delivering the strategy’s level of GHG reductions – and speed of change.

“This meeting’s development of a new MARPOL chapter, and good progress and momentum towards a timely and robust implementation of robust IMO policy, including an effective GHG levy, seriously questions the wisdom of commercial strategy of ‘wait and see’ or that is dependent on IMO not delivering what it committed to in 2023.”

Annika Frosch, Researcher at UCL Energy Institute and Consultant at UMAS, said: “Though unanimous in agreeing to a common framework for the amendment of MARPOL Annex VI Chapter 5 amendment, the diversity of member states' preferences on key measures signals a complex journey ahead. Yet, this shared commitment lays a hopeful foundation for the negotiations required to achieve agreement on the measures as outlined in the Revised GHG Strategy.”



