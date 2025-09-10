Incat Crowther-Designed Ferry for Azam Marine Set for Sea Trials

Kilimanjaro IX, a 53-metre high-speed ferry designed by digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther for Tanzania’s Azam Marine, has been launched by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, China and will soon begin sea trials.

The vessel is the 12th high-speed ferry designed by Incat Crowther for the Tanzanian operator and will service Azam Marine’s popular routes to and from Dar-es-Salaam on the Tanzanian mainland and the islands of Zanzibar, Pemba, and Tanga.

Capable of carrying 679 passengers at speeds of up to 37 knots, Kilimanjaro IX features indoor and outdoor seating, a VIP cabin, luggage storage, kiosks and accessible facilities.

The aluminum-hulled vessel measures 53 meters in overall length, with a beam of 12.5 meters, a hull draft of 1.5 meters and a depth of 3.65 meters. It has a fuel oil capacity of 18,600 liters, with an additional 4,000 liters in day tanks.

The vessel is powered by two Cummins QSK95-M main engines, each producing 2,983 kW at 1,800 rpm, with a propulsion system including a pair of Kongsberg S80-4 waterjets.

Kilimanjaro IX will undergo sea trials in late 2025 and enter service in early 2026

“Incat Crowther has been a trusted partner for our business as we have expanded our fleet. The eleven previous vessels designed by Incat Crowther have been robust, reliable, easy to maintain and fuel-efficient.

“The launch of Kilimanjaro IX is an important milestone as we grow to meet customer demand. Incat Crowther’s in-depth quality assurance process has ensured this project travelled smoothly from commissioning through to design, construction and trials. We’re looking forward to seeing Kilimanjaro IX in sea trials and welcoming the vessel into service next year,” said Abubakar Aziz Salim, Chief Executive of Azam Marine and Kilimanjaro Fast Ferries.

“In addition to providing bespoke design support, this project has seen Incat Crowther’s team work closely with our shipbuilding partners at AFAI Southern Shipyard by providing project and quality management services.

“This partnership sees an Incat Crowther expert regularly on the ground throughout the build phase of the project to streamline communication and has ensured Kilimanjaro IX was delivered to plan,” added Brett Crowther, CEO of Incat Crowther.