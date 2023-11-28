India’s First Electric Tug Planned

India aims to be a global hub for green shipbuilding by 2030, and in support of that goal Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SeaTech Solutions International, Shift Energy and ABS for the nation’s first electric tug.

GRSE India will build the tug based on the design developed by Singapore-based SeaTech Solutions International and says the E-VOLT 50 could help India’s tugboat industry to curb carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE said: “E-VOLT 50 is a bold step towards a cleaner and greener future for the maritime sector. By utilizing sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge technology, we aim to redefine the standards of performance, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.”



