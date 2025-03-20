Marine Link
Friday, March 21, 2025
Industry Partners Launch New Project for Shipboard Power Generation

March 20, 2025

HD KSOE, HD Hydrogen, and DNV collaborate to develop and validate PSA-based technology for carbon capture in SOFCs. Credit: DNV

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hydrogen, and DNV signed a Joint Industry Project (JIP) agreement to develop and validate Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology for carbon capture in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC).

SOFCs are high-efficiency fuel cells that generate electricity using natural gas, ammonia, or hydrogen as fuel.

HD KSOE and its subsidiary HD Hydrogen will explore the integration of PSA-based carbon capture technology into SOFCs for shipboard power generation. The ultimate goal is to replace conventional ship propulsion and power generation engines with SOFC systems, reducing maritime carbon emissions.

PSA technology selectively captures and releases CO2 by cyclically altering pressure within a capture chamber. This approach is expected to be at least 40% more energy-efficient than conventional CO2 absorption technologies used in marine applications.

