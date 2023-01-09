Ingalls Awarded Advanced Planning Contract for Zumwalt-Class Ships

HII announced its Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $10.5 million contract for the modernization period planning of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).

Zumwalt-class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and are equipped with advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control and command and control missions while allowing Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

HII said it has invested nearly $1 billion in the infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Pascagoula, Miss. based Ingalls Shipbuilding enabling the work of Ingalls’ shipbuilders, improving product flow and process efficiency and enhancing product quality.

Ingalls has delivered 34 Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers, with five currently under construction including Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133). Additionally, the third of the Zumwalt-class ships, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived in Pascagoula in January 2022 for a combat systems availability.