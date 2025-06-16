Inmarsat Maritime to Install NexusWave Connectivity Service on Pacific Basin Dry Bulk Carriers

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, one of the leading dry bulk carrier owners, to install NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service on board an initial five ships.

Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin is prioritizing enhancements to both crew and business communications aboard its growing fleet of geared Handysize and Supramax bulk carriers, as part of a connectivity and digitalization strategy that also supports fuel efficiency and emissions reporting.

Through its unique network bonding technology, NexusWave ensures crew and business applications are always connected with the solution dynamically adjusting traffic routing to maintain a seamless experience. Pacific Basin will leverage the unparalleled speeds, unlimited data, and global coverage of NexusWave to enable uninterrupted ship–shore audio and video conferencing while providing seafarers with a consistent, home-like internet connection.

Recent real-world tests saw the fully managed service achieve download speeds of up to 330–340 megabits per second and upload speeds of up to 70–80 Mbps, while network availability on vessels exceeded 99.9%.