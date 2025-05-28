Inmarsat NexusWave to Support New Ava Ocean Scallop Harvesting Vessel

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has renewed its cooperation with Ava Ocean in a deal that will see the Norwegian company implement Inmarsat’s latest fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, on board its new non-invasive scallop harvesting vessel later this year.

Specializing in sustainable scallop harvesting in the Barents Sea, Ava Ocean—formerly known as Tau Tech—already relies on Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress to meet the connectivity needs of its existing ship. Adopting NexusWave for its latest delivery will allow the company to further advance its sustainability and digitalization initiatives.

The NexusWave solution combines multiple high-speed networks in real time, including GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and a resilient L-band network, with plans to incorporate the ViaSat-3 Ka-band network in the future. NexusWave offers unlimited data, global coverage, and high speeds, enabling Ava Ocean to protect the marine environment and safeguard the well-being of its 30+ crew members by ensuring seamless connectivity for operational and safety purposes, alongside "home-like" internet access for crew, in even the most isolated locations.

Dedicated to protecting and revitalizing the ocean floor, Ava Ocean has developed technology that facilitates the identification, selection, and sorting of bottom-dwelling marine fauna. This approach—underpinned by reliable, high-speed network coverage for sustainable, safe, and secure operations—allows the company to harvest scallops without damaging a vital but highly fragile marine ecosystem.