Inmarsat to Upgrade MOL’s Vessels with NexusWave Connectivity Service

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to upgrade their fleet from Fleet Xpress (FX) service to NexusWave, to meet evolving operational and crew connectivity needs.

The fleet-wide transition to NexusWave will allow MOL to benefit from Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service and accelerate the digitalization strategy of the leading Japanese shipping company.

Local Inmarsat partner JSAT MOBILE Communications will be responsible for implementing and supporting the upgrades on board, covering a fleet that includes liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, oil tankers, and car carriers.

In response to evolving operational and crew connectivity needs, MOL is seeking multi-layered satellite communications services that support the transformation of its vessels into floating offices and homes.

By combining multiple network underlays in one bonded connection, Inmarsat NexusWave delivers global coverage to support this objective, with enterprise-grade cyber-security and round-the-clock technical support.

“Our digitalized and connected ships are becoming floating operations centres and homes for our crew, and Inmarsat’s NexusWave will help keep them connected to high-speed internet and support our onboard digitalization strategy,” said Junichi Yoshiyama, Chief Digital & Information Officer at MOL.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with MOL and to deliver NexusWave as an accelerator of maritime digitalization and, by extension, an enabler of the floating office and floating home. Forward-thinking operators like MOL are drawn to the solution for its performance, robust capabilities, and the confidence that comes from working with a reliable maritime connectivity partner,” added Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime.