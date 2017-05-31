Wallem Group, Inmarsat Sign Fleet Xpress Deal

Related News

KVH Introduces YOURlink

KVH Industries, Inc. has announced that it is introducing KVH YOURlink, a content delivery service that fleet managers and…

Managing Oil Spills

International experts have been sharing experiences, new technologies and scientific advancements relating to oil spill response…

New Modular Approach for Scrubber Retrofits

Damen Green Solutions (DGS) in partnership with Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) and AEC, the scrubber supplier, is trialling…

Euroseas Acquires Container Feeder Vessel

Euroseas announced that it signed a memorandum of agreement to purchase the M/V EM Astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2…

Pirates Fire on M/T Muskie

Armed pirates chased and fired upon the M/T Muskie while the laden tanker was transiting the Bab el-Mandep strait, as pirate activity continues its resurgence in the region.

Marlink Upgrades SkyFile Messaging Portfolio

Marlink has launched SkyFile Mail 10.1, the latest addition to its SkyFile messaging portfolio used by thousands of vessels worldwide. SkyFile Mail 10.1 is designed…

Norway Oil Ministry: No Plan to Cut Output

Norway has no plans to cut its oil output, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday. "The Ministry has a good…

ICS on CO2 Reduction Objectives

Members of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), including the UK Chamber, met last week in Istanbul, where they agreed…