Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Wallem Group, Inmarsat Sign Fleet Xpress Deal

May 31, 2017

Inmarsat has reached an agreement with Wallem Group, one of the largest and ship management companies in the industry, establishing the phase-in of Fleet Xpress as its favored connectivity choice for ships at sea.
 
Already contracted for over 10,000 vessels since it was launched just over one year ago with a rapidly increasing share of the VSAT market, Fleet Xpress delivers high-speed broadband to the maritime market through a unique combination of Ka-band backed up by the mobility and reliability of FleetBroadband using Inmarsat’s L-band capabilities. The combination guarantees global bandwidth while enabling owners and operators to improve business intelligence, enhancing vessel performance and crew welfare.
