Wallem Group, Inmarsat Sign Fleet Xpress Deal
Already contracted for over 10,000 vessels since it was launched just over one year ago with a rapidly increasing share of the VSAT market, Fleet Xpress delivers high-speed broadband to the maritime market through a unique combination of Ka-band backed up by the mobility and reliability of FleetBroadband using Inmarsat’s L-band capabilities. The combination guarantees global bandwidth while enabling owners and operators to improve business intelligence, enhancing vessel performance and crew welfare.