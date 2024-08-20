Inside the Future of AI-Driven Weather Prediction

Volue and Jua announce a partnership to harness the power of AI driven weather prediction

Volue announced a partnership agreement with Jua that the tandem see as revolutionizing weather prediction for the renewable energy market.

The partnership will see both companies work together to deliver solutions for forecasting and market insights. Volue will use Jua's weather prediction for fundamental analysis of the energy markets, providing highly accurate production, demand and price forecasts. Volue’s customers can now also access Jua's weather forecast within the Volue Insight platform.

Jua provides technology-driven decision making and modeling. By leveraging proprietary, fundamentally new technology and tens of millions of primary data points, it operates the first artificial intelligence (AI) ‘Large Physics Model’, capable of predicting weather with extremely high accuracy, precision, and speed.

Insight by Volue provides all participants in the energy markets with the necessary decision-making support they need in terms of fundamental and price forecasts.



