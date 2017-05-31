DNV GL's ECO Insight Tops 1400 Vessels

DNV GL revealed that more than 1,400 vessels have already signed up to its innovative fleet performance management solution ECO Insight. On the market for just over two years, ECO Insight has rapidly become the leading maritime performance management solution.

“Two years ago, we came to Nor-Shipping to present ECO Insight for the first time – with the backing of just five customers,” says Petter Andersen, Principal Consultant at DNV GL’s Fleet Performance Business Unit.

“Now we have more than 75 customers, from all around the world and covering every major ship segment, including specialized vessel types such as ro-ro, cruise and heavy lift ships,” he added.

ECO Insight’s innovative approach brings together vessel reporting data with a broad range of industry information to offer unique benchmarking capabilities.

At the same time, it provides a comprehensive and easily accessible way to manage the performance of a fleet, including voyage, hull and propeller, engine and systems, and fuel quality performance.

ECO Insight can also support customers in complying with existing and upcoming environmental regulations and voluntary schemes, such as the EU MRV regulation and the IMO consumption data collection system through the Navigator Insight reporting system.

“Most customers have opted to use Navigator Insight, but we have also successfully integrated several 3rd party or in-house reporting systems, including auto-logging systems,” says Andersen.