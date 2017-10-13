Hybrid Energy Storage Solution Installed on Viking Princess

Related News

Market Snapshot: Offshore Outlook

Notwithstanding the recent surge in crude oil prices, it isn’t lost on anyone that the offshore oil exploration business is…

Australia Hosting World for Sea Power Conference

The Royal Australian Navy is hosting the biennial Sea Power Conference with senior naval delegations from around the world…

Oil Rallies on Chinese Import Boost and Mideast Tensions

Oil prices firmed on Friday as bullish news from strong Chinese oil imports to turmoil in the Middle East put Brent on track…

Chevron Starts LNG Output at Wheatstone Project

Chevron Corporation announced it has started producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Wheatstone Project in Western Australia.

Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist

Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…

Op/Ed: ASTRO Act Shoots For the Stars

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) president Randall Luthi weighs in after the House Natural Resources Committee…

Diana Shipping Sells Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel

Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that it has signed…

Saab's Maritime Solution Protecting Great Barrier Reef

As one of the wonders of the natural world, many consider the Great Barrier Reef one of the Earth’s most beautiful places.

Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline

Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…

Wreck of WWI German U-boat Sub Found off Belgium

The well-preserved wreck of a World War One German submarine, possibly still containing the bodies of its 23 crew members…

BMT Debuts VENARI-85 MCM Concept Design

BMT has launched VENARI-85, a new mine countermeasure (MCM) concept design said it be capable of clearing mines faster over…