AHHI Insures 1,900 Vessels in First Year

Cyprus-based American Hellenic Hull Insurance (AHHI) surpassed key targets during its first year of operation: 1,900 insured vessels, written premium income exceeded $10 million and covered 35 million GT on 100% basis, said a press statement.

During its latest Board meeting in June 2017, American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company appointed two new Directors, Angelos Kostakos of Oceanstar Management Inc. and . Panagiotis Christodoulatos of Ikaros Shipping & Brokerage Kostakos is Legal, Insurance and Claims Director of Oceanstar Management Inc. and a member of the Board of Directors of the American P&I Club since 2008.

Christodoulatos is Managing Director of Ikaros Shipping & Brokerage with 30 years of experience in Shipmanagement, a member of the Board of Directors of the American P&I Club and a member of the ClassNK Greek Technical Committee.

American Hellenic Hull Insurance is currently in the process of seeking a rating from A.M. Best, the US-based ratings agency specialized in the insurance industry . During the first meeting with A.M. Best, the company’s Chairman, Vincent Solarino, confirmed the American P&I Club’s unconditional support for American Hellenic.

Chief Executive Ilias Tsakiris explained the company’s clear and consistent strategy towards underwriting. Additionally, the decision to extend the underwriting team beyond Cyprus and Greece was announced through the recruitment of a top level Marine Underwriter with 25 years’ experience.

The company continues to strengthen its organizational structure and recruits new executives as necessary to ensure that it maintains its growth momentum and delivers on its promise of exceptional service to the market.