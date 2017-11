Related News

Women in Maritime Asia Strengthen Network

A regional conference on women in the maritime sector is taking place in Dili, Timor Leste (6-9 November) under the theme…

Transas Announces Plans for 2018 Global Conference

Transas says its mission to explain the true benefits and impacts of digitalization to the maritime world will be given new…

Speedcast Launches CrewReach

Speedcast International Limited, provider of reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced the release of CrewReach…

KVH Launches New High-speed Maritime Network on Intelsat

KVH Industries announced the launch of its next-generation, advanced maritime broadband network, joined by service partner, Intelsat.

Maritime Cyber Security: Naval Dome, LR Team

Cyber security is a pervasive issue globally, particularly in the commercial maritime sector where ship to shore and "always…

Solstad Farstad Sells AHTS Nor Star

The vessel (5.500 BHP) was built in 2005 built at Pt. Jaya Asiatic Shipyard,Batam Indonesia. Delivery of the vessel to the…

Amsterdam Port Committed to Reducing Shipping Emissions

Port of Amsterdam aims to reduce shipping emissions and minimise the environmental impact of these emissions by working with the shipping sector.

Newport News Promotes Two

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced two promotions to the company’s leadership team at its Newport News Shipbuilding…

S.Korean Refiners Look to Cash in on 2020 Mandate

Three refiners to spend more than $5 bln to upgrade or add units. South Korean refiners are planning to spend over $5 billion…

Three-Carrier Strike Force Exercise to Commence in Western Pacific

The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) strike groups will commence a three…

Bollinger Delivers USCG Joseph Gerczak

Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Joseph Gerczak, the 26th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard.