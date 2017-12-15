SM Line Selects Intellian V100 VSAT Antennas

Related News

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

Canada Launches Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel

Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan) has celebrated the launch of the first large vessel to be designed and built under the Government…

INS Satpura on Overseas Deployment to Brunei

To celebrate 25 years of INDO-ASEAN Partnership, India's INS Satpura arrived at Muara Port Brunei on 25 November 17. The…

GPA Approves Savannah Port Expansion

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved the rail and gate expansion projects that will significantly boost capacity…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

Pacific Centre Launches on Low-Carbon Shipping Mission

The Pacific region has celebrated the launch of a centre of excellence for low-carbon shipping technology, which joins centres in Africa…

IRClass Gets Authorisation from Malta

In yet another demonstration of its growing global recognition, Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), a leading classification society…

ABS Partnership Enhances Safety in Ghana’s Offshore Industry

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, formed a joint venture…

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Lyttelton

India's INSV Tarini entered Lyttelton port (New Zealand) on 29 Nov 2017, during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

What Next for BWM Regulation?

Protecting marine ecosystems from potentially harmful invasive aquatic species transported in ships’ ballast water is an…

Safe Bulkers Acquires a Post-Panamax Class Dry-Bulk Vessel

Safe Bulkers, an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, announced today that it has acquired a 92…