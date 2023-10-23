Intellian, Inmarsat Ink MOU to Develop Maritime Safety Terminal

Intellian Technologies and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat business, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of a next generation GMDSS safety terminal, designed for operation over Inmarsat’s ELERA L-band network.

The new safety terminals will become the standard Inmarsat Maritime product for the next generation Fleet Safety service and will fulfil the requirements and performance standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as part of a range of maritime SOLAS approved ship borne equipment including Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) system and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS).

Intellian’s GMDSS terminal will help to significantly enhance the safety of lives for the 1.9 million seafarers at sea around the world, and will be one the most technological advancements in safety services since the introduction of Inmarsat-C in 1991. The new safety terminal will allow a digital era of safety services to improve both preventative and reactive communications.