International Chamber of Shipping Releases Sixth Edition of Tanker Safety Guide (Chemicals)

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) announced the launch of the sixth edition of its benchmark publication, the Tanker Safety Guide (Chemicals).

First published in 1971, the Tanker Safety Guide (Chemicals) is an industry reference for the safe operation of chemical tankers. This new edition provides up‑to‑date, practical guidance for those serving on board ships carrying hazardous and noxious liquid substances in bulk under MARPOL Annex II, supporting safe, compliant and pollution‑free operations.

The sixth edition incorporates substantial updates to reflect evolving industry practice, regulatory developments and the operational challenges faced by modern chemical tankers. Key new content includes:

New guidance on Annex I to Annex II cargo changeover, featuring a detailed decision-making flowchart to support safe and efficient tank cleaning operations

Updated enclosed space entry procedures, expanding on the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) recommendations to improve crew safety and situational awareness

Washing water analysis guidance, aimed at reducing unnecessary enclosed space entry

New recommendations on hot work hazardous zones, supporting more robust on board risk assessment

Guidance on the safe use of shore power, in response to the growing availability of alternative energy solutions in ports

The guide is fully compatible with the International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals (ISGOTT) and is recommended for use on all chemical tankers. It serves as an essential reference for:

Masters, officers and crew on board chemical tankers

Ship operators and managers

Cargo interests and charterers

Training institutions

Terminal operators and port authorities

In preparing this edition, ICS convened a dedicated working group of industry experts, who undertook a technical review to ensure the guide reflects the latest operational realities. Representatives from Stolt Tankers, Shell, InterMaritime Shipmanagement, MOL Chemical Tankers, NYK Line, Uni Tankers Denmark, Utkilen AS and DNV contributed their expertise across safety management, cargo operations, risk assessment and maritime engineering. The resulting updates have also been endorsed by the International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA) and the Stichting Chemical Distribution Institute (CDI), underscoring the guide’s authority and relevance across the global chemical tanker sector.

For more information and to order the new Tanker Safety Guide (Chemicals), Sixth Edition, please visit: www.ics-shipping.org/publications