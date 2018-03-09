Bolivia Joins International Mobile Satellite Organization

The Plurinational State of Bolivia has become the 104th country to join the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO), the inter-governmental body that oversees the provision of certain satellite-based maritime distress communication services.

The IMSO Convention was adopted by International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1976 to establish and oversee satellite communications for shipping.

Ms. Giovanna Lenny Vidal, Charge d'Affaires, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim and IMSO Director General Capt. Moin Ahmed to deposit the instrument of accession to the Convention.

Under the treaty, the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) has been established as the inter-governmental body that oversees the provision of certain satellite-based maritime distress communication services, specifically those used in the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

IMO is currently reviewing the GMDSS, to modernize it and bring it up to date.