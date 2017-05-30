Danelec Introduces New Remote Management Tools

Danelec Marine brings the Internet of Things (IoT) to the shipping industry with new remote management tools; Hanseaticsoft is one of the first third-party developers to use DanelecConnect platform’s intelligent universal data gateway

Danelec Marine’s new intelligent remote management platform is bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) to the maritime industry by providing easy, low-cost access to data from ships at sea.

The second-generation DanelecConnect telematics platform is now fully available and the first ship installations are currently underway.

The company is working with third-party software application providers to use the DanelecConnect application programming interface (API) tool to capture data from shipboard systems and sensors into their specialized software packages. One of the first is Hamburg-based Hanseaticsoft, which is integrating the DanelecConnect API into its suite of Cloud Fleet Manager applications for shipping companies. The API permits shipboard data to feed seamlessly from the DanelecConnect on-shore server automatically capturing a large array of data into Hanseaticsoft’s analytics platform.

“As a software company, accessing good-quality timely data from ships has been a challenge,” said Hanseaticsoft CEO Alexander Buchmann. “It is difficult and expensive to install and maintain a custom data collection network with hundreds of data points on each ship. Danelec overcomes that barrier with a universal interface that provides a seamless data flow into our advanced analytic tools, allowing us to do what we do best, providing decision-support tools for our customers.”

The DanelecConnect Vessel Remote Server (VRS) module is a small electronic interface box that connects with the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder (VDR), as well as other data sources. The VRS collects and processes the desired datasets for transmission through the ship’s satellite communications system to a Danelec server, where it can be shared with authorized users. Datasets can be pre-selected for transmission at programmed intervals under software control. The intelligent software allows event-driven or condition-based rules to control the selection and frequency of data transfer. It can also provide immediate notification of alarms or out-of-tolerance conditions in onboard systems. Authorized shore side personnel can also request specific data files for on-demand downloads.

“DanelecConnect is the enabling technology for a wide range of IoT applications, including emissions monitoring, ballast water treatment, main engine performance, auxiliary systems and weather routing,” said Hans Ottosen, CEO of Danelec Marine. “We’re working closely with Hanseaticsoft and other third-party companies who are integrating our remote access management solutions into their systems. We will have several important announcements coming soon.”

Ottosen noted that DanelecConnect has been optimized to facilitate ship-to-shore data transmission over narrowband maritime satellite channels. “For typical large data transfer scenarios, the satellite costs are as low as one USD per day,” he said.