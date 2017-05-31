Wärtsilä introduces its Eniram SkyLight 2.0

Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, has introduced a major update to its performance monitoring system targeted at commercial shipping operators.

The Eniram SkyLight 2.0 adds nautical maps, weather layers, and route importation to make predictive analysis and proactive planning more available. The updated system can visualise a vessel’s route from economic, environmental, and safety perspectives.

Together with the weather and route information, SkyLight 2.0 includes the possibility to switch between updated nautical maps and Google maps as a background within SkyLight’s ‘fleet’, its software interface.

These combined features facilitate the analysing and predicting of what will happen, thus enabling the operator to be proactive in responding appropriately. The features are all based on the same portable transponder and data service used with the existing SkyLight system.

SkyLight 2.0 provides the tools needed to reduce fuel consumption and operate with lower emission levels. At the same time, it provides added security and visibility. The update will also help operators to comply with the monitoring and reporting regulations (MRV) that enter into effect in August of this year.

The SkyLight 2.0 system comes at a monthly subscription fee, which includes everything from the shipment of the transponder to the vessel, the data traffic, reporting, and the software interface.

“SkyLight 2.0 is an important expansion of our system, and the added features make predictive analysis available at a far lower cost than has been previously possible. It represents an operative tool that eases business decisions regarding cost efficiency, safety, and environmental considerations. It comes as the result of our cooperation with owners and operators and listening to their needs,” says Jan Wilhelmsson , Vice President, Commercial Shipping at Eniram.

Eniram’s SkyLight is a performance monitoring service delivered to the customer on subscription without any costly integration onboard. It offers Charter Party monitoring and delivers the vessel’s speed profile on a per voyage basis, as well as providing the vessel’s normalised speed fuel curve. All historical and real-time data for either a single vessel or an entire fleet can be accessed from ‘fleet’, the SkyLight software interface.