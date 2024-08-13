ioCurrents Taps MER Equipment as Official Reseller

Seattle-based maritime data analytics company ioCurrents announced it has inked a partnership deal that makes marine power solutions provider MER Equipment an official reseller of its MarineInsight platform.

MER Equipment, also based in Seattle, designs, builds, and supports propulsion systems, marine and industrial generators, power distribution systems, and hydraulic power units for commercial fishermen, passenger vessel fleets, and tug and tow companies.

ioCurrents' MarineInsight data analytics platform provides real-time insights and predictive maintenance for maritime vessels. It uses IoT technology to optimize vessel operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce downtime by analyzing data from onboard systems.

Jon Best, VP of sales at ioCurrents, said, “Partnering with MER Equipment is an important step forward for ioCurrents. Their extensive network and reputation in the maritime industry make them an ideal partner to help us expand the reach of MarineInsight. We look forward to working together to bring the benefits of real-time data analytics to more maritime operators.”

“We are excited to partner with ioCurrents to elevate our service offerings,” said Tyler Allen, COO of MER Equipment. “This collaboration allows us to provide our customers with a comprehensive solution to not only power their vessels but to also optimize their vessel’s performance through ioCurrents’ advanced data analytics. This partnership will significantly benefit our customers by enhancing their operational capabilities and sustainability efforts.”