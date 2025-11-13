Iris Innovations Launches Marine Night Vision CCTV Camera

Iris Innovations, a leader in specialized marine camera technology, has announced the launch of Photon, a compact ultra-low-light 4K night vision camera designed to make safe nighttime navigation accessible to every boater.

Whether cruising after dusk, fishing before sunrise or patrolling remote coastlines, Photon delivers clarity and full-color imagery in near-total darkness, without the need for infrared or thermal imaging. Unlike thermal cameras, which can struggle in low thermal contrast conditions, Photon excels in real-world environments, maintaining visibility and situational awareness. With a minimum illumination of just 0.0003 lux (extremely high sensitivity to low light), the camera captures detailed, full-color video even under starlight conditions.

Built for the demands of the marine environment, Photon is fully EN60945 EMC compliant and rated to IP67, ensuring long-lasting performance in saltwater and harsh weather. Power over Ethernet (PoE) connectivity simplifies installation, while an included rugged, waterproof PoE injector makes setup quick and reliable.

Compatible with major navigation systems including Raymarine, Navico (Simrad, B&G and Lowrance), Furuno and Garmin (via Iris’s CMAC management system and IrisControl App for Garmin OneHelm), Photon integrates into modern helm displays.

Iris Innovations will be launching its Photon camera at METSTRADE 2025 in Amsterdam this November. Photon will be available worldwide through Iris Innovations’ global dealer network from the end of November and is available with a standard 12mm lens for viewing at distance, and a 2.8mm super wide-angle lens option for rear view, side view and backup applications.