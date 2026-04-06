Iron Ore Trade on the Great Lakes Down in March 2026
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in March 2026 decreased 23.5 percent from a year ago. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.1 percent.
The iron ore trade stands at 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 7.7 percent compared to 2025. For the first three months of the year, iron ore shipments are 21.2 percent below their 5-year average.
Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: March 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
152,933
89,805
176,207
289,592
102,763
104,553
162,260
Superior, WI
297,293
64,613
264,994
91,884
98,615
82,568
163,480
Two Harbors, MN
396,737
213,598
309,365
530,938
331,010
166,587
356,330
Silver Bay, MN
63,012
37,218
0
61,915
37,461
109,985
39,921
Marquette, MI*
201,592
36,743
162,057
151,687
59,545
74,025
122,325
Cleveland, OH**
171,456
137,240
346,980
455,025
332,792
198,112
288,699
Ashtabula, OH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
1,283,023
579,217
1,259,603
1,581,041
962,186
735,830
1,133,014
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2021-2026
Average
Port
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021-2025
Duluth, MN
445,476
408,609
594,812
662,712
571,324
366,446
536,587
Superior, WI
958,781
509,632
815,989
799,703
409,464
538,558
698,714
Two Harbors, MN
1,412,625
902,674
988,765
1,407,676
1,053,284
701,174
1,153,005
Silver Bay, MN
208,995
112,691
0
342,177
259,818
195,448
184,736
Marquette, MI*
622,118
275,967
558,781
421,011
249,407
350,346
425,457
Cleveland, OH**
221,922
226,196
779,657
733,015
430,579
592,960
478,274
Ashtabula, OH
28,553
0
0
0
0
0
5,711
Total
3,898,470
2,435,769
3,738,004
4,366,294
2,973,876
2,744,932
3,482,483