Iron Ore Trade on the Great Lakes Down in March 2026

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in March 2026 decreased 23.5 percent from a year ago. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.1 percent.

The iron ore trade stands at 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 7.7 percent compared to 2025. For the first three months of the year, iron ore shipments are 21.2 percent below their 5-year average.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: March 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons) Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 152,933 89,805 176,207 289,592 102,763 104,553 162,260 Superior, WI 297,293 64,613 264,994 91,884 98,615 82,568 163,480 Two Harbors, MN 396,737 213,598 309,365 530,938 331,010 166,587 356,330 Silver Bay, MN 63,012 37,218 0 61,915 37,461 109,985 39,921 Marquette, MI* 201,592 36,743 162,057 151,687 59,545 74,025 122,325 Cleveland, OH** 171,456 137,240 346,980 455,025 332,792 198,112 288,699 Ashtabula, OH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1,283,023 579,217 1,259,603 1,581,041 962,186 735,830 1,133,014 *Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor Year-To-Date 2021-2026 Average Port 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2021-2025 Duluth, MN 445,476 408,609 594,812 662,712 571,324 366,446 536,587 Superior, WI 958,781 509,632 815,989 799,703 409,464 538,558 698,714 Two Harbors, MN 1,412,625 902,674 988,765 1,407,676 1,053,284 701,174 1,153,005 Silver Bay, MN 208,995 112,691 0 342,177 259,818 195,448 184,736 Marquette, MI* 622,118 275,967 558,781 421,011 249,407 350,346 425,457 Cleveland, OH** 221,922 226,196 779,657 733,015 430,579 592,960 478,274 Ashtabula, OH 28,553 0 0 0 0 0 5,711 Total 3,898,470 2,435,769 3,738,004 4,366,294 2,973,876 2,744,932 3,482,483



