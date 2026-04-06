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Iron Ore Trade on the Great Lakes Down in March 2026

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 6, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in March 2026 decreased 23.5 percent from a year ago. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 35.1 percent. 

The iron ore trade stands at 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 7.7 percent compared to 2025. For the first three months of the year, iron ore shipments are 21.2 percent below their 5-year average.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand. 

 

Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: March 2021-2026 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

152,933

89,805

176,207

289,592

102,763

104,553

162,260

Superior, WI

297,293

64,613

264,994

91,884

98,615

82,568

163,480

Two Harbors, MN

396,737

213,598

309,365

530,938

331,010

166,587

356,330

Silver Bay, MN

63,012

37,218

0

61,915

37,461

109,985

39,921

Marquette, MI*

201,592

36,743

162,057

151,687

59,545

74,025

122,325

Cleveland, OH**

171,456

137,240

346,980

455,025

332,792

198,112

288,699

Ashtabula, OH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

1,283,023

579,217

1,259,603

1,581,041

962,186

735,830

1,133,014

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor

 

 

 

 

 

Year-To-Date 2021-2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average

Port

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2021-2025

Duluth, MN

445,476

408,609

594,812

662,712

571,324

366,446

536,587

Superior, WI

958,781

509,632

815,989

799,703

409,464

538,558

698,714

Two Harbors, MN

1,412,625

902,674

988,765

1,407,676

1,053,284

701,174

1,153,005

Silver Bay, MN

208,995

112,691

0

342,177

259,818

195,448

184,736

Marquette, MI*

622,118

275,967

558,781

421,011

249,407

350,346

425,457

Cleveland, OH**

221,922

226,196

779,657

733,015

430,579

592,960

478,274

Ashtabula, OH

28,553

0

0

0

0

0

5,711

Total

3,898,470

2,435,769

3,738,004

4,366,294

2,973,876

2,744,932

3,482,483


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