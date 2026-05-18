IRPT Announces New Great Lakes Basin Directors

Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT) has announced the election of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors, representing the Great Lakes Basin. Joe Liebau of Foth and Jody Peacock of Ports of Indiana were elected to serve in these roles.

Joe and Jody bring experience in environmental policy, infrastructure funding, economic development, and port leadership to the Board. Together, they will represent and serve IRPT members across the Great Lakes Basin, supporting a diverse network of ports, terminals, industrial operators, and transportation stakeholders that strengthen domestic supply chains and international trade throughout the region.

IRPT is governed by a Board of Directors composed of five officers, Basin Directors, and Directors At Large. Basin Directors are elected by Members within designated navigable river basins, ensuring that leadership reflects the unique needs, priorities, and opportunities of each region. The full Board, consists of five Officers and twenty-five Basin Directors.

Joe Liebau, Jr. serves as Senior Strategic Advisor with Foth’s Environment Solutions division, where he develops relationships and guides strategy to help clients solve complex science, engineering, and infrastructure challenges. He brings experience in federal funding, project delivery, and environmental policy, having previously served as Chief of Staff for the Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago, where he oversaw Region 5 operations and supported major Great Lakes restoration, grants, and clean water initiatives. His background also includes leadership roles with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and private consulting focused on large-scale construction and demolition projects. Joe’s expertise provides valuable perspective on funding, permitting, and long-term project development across the Great Lakes region.

Jody Peacock serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ports of Indiana, a statewide port authority operating three ports on the Ohio River and Lake Michigan that generate $8.7 billion annually in economic impact. Appointed CEO in 2023 after more than two decades of leadership within the organization, he oversees three ports, 2,800 acres of multimodal industrial parks, three shortline railroads, and a statewide network of foreign-trade zones. Under his leadership, Ports of Indiana has achieved record growth, expanded major cargo operations, secured significant federal grant funding, and strengthened international port partnerships.